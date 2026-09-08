Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Making Sure Their Promotions Don't Overlap, Reveals Source | Ashwini Sawant

It is a crazy time at the Khan household. Husband Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have new releases a week apart, are busy with film promotions. Saif is doing interviews for Haiwaan, which releases on September 11, with Akshay Kumar. And Kareena is visiting the same media space for promotions of her film, Daayra, releasing on September 18. A source said, “As always, Saif and Bebo are making sure their promotions don’t overlap because one of them is always there when the boys — Taimur and Jeh — need them.”

This is not all

It’s a chaotic situation even for the extended family. Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, and his sister, Soha Ali Khan’s husband, Kunal Kemmu, are also gearing up for the release of Kunal’s second directorial, Vibe, that clashes with Kareena’s Daayra.

While Sharmila is not expected to do too much media promotion because she has a guest appearance in Vibe, Kunal is also walking the same media channel corridors as his brother-in-law, Saif. Suddenly, three members of the same family are facing mics and getting papped almost simultaneously. Like it is said, all the world is a stage… and if you are family of actors, then all the world is a media channel.