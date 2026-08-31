'Heels Pehna Hai': Kareena Kapoor Khan Loses Her Cool With Paparazzi During Daayra Trailer Launch; Netizens Call Her 'Another Jaya Bachchan' - VIDEO

Trailer launch of Daarya At PVR Juhu Pic by Ashwini Sawant |

Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared visibly annoyed with the paparazzi during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra. As the actress posed for the cameras alongside the team, the photographers repeatedly asked her to move from one side to another to get different angles. After being asked to move left and right several times, Kareena appeared irritated and pointed towards her footwear, saying, “Heels pehna hai.”

A video of Kareena’s interaction with the paparazzi soon went viral on social media. During the Daayra trailer launch, the actress was seen posing for the cameras when the paparazzi continued giving her instructions to move from one direction to another. Reacting to their requests, Kareena said, “Kabhi idhar, kabhi udhar, heels pehna hai.”

Kareena Kapoor got angry with the organizers.😭🤯



She’s set to break the records of Jaya Bachchan and Kajol.



At an event, organizers were asking everyone to stand in their assigned spots. People were following instructions, but Kareena shouted at them and demanded to be told… pic.twitter.com/Ex29LBkWeO — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 31, 2026

The video sparked a mixed reaction online, with some users comparing Kareena’s reaction to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who is known for her candid and sometimes stern interactions with paparazzi. One user commented on Viral Bhayani’s post, “Jaya Bachchan ki behen.” Another wrote, “Another Jaya Bachchan loading.” A user also took a dig at Kareena’s reaction, commenting, “Umar ka asar hai.”

Umar ka asar hai 🤣 — X Man (@37_notout) August 31, 2026

Kareena was lately in the headlines after pregnancy rumours surrounding the actress surfaced on social media following a viral video of her leaving a gym. The speculation began after a video of her leaving a gym went viral, with some social media users claiming that she appeared to have a baby bump. Kareena’s team dismissed the rumours, while her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also slammed the speculation, attributing it to a misleading camera angle.

Kareena later addressed the rumours herself in her own humorous way. She shared a picture of a man flaunting his bloated stomach on her Instagram Story, accompanied by the song Chocolate Lime Juice from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and laughing and pizza emojis, seemingly suggesting that what people mistook for a baby bump was simply a bloated stomach.

Soon after, when she came across the paparazzi again, Kareena appeared to jokingly address the ongoing buzz, telling them, “Paagal kar dete ho tum log” (You people drive me crazy).