Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In 23-Year-Old Vintage Versace Pantsuit For Daayra Trailer Launch In Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Daayra trailer launch in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never been one to shy away from a good fashion throwback, and her latest look proves that some pieces really do get better with age. For the trailer launch of Daayra in Mumbai, the actress reached into Versace’s archives, bringing a chic 23-year-old creation back into the spotlight and making it feel completely at home in 2026.

Kareena revives vintage Versace look from 2003

At the event on Monday, August 31, Kareena embraced "copcore" in an olive-green tailored pantsuit from Versace’s Fall 2003 collection. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the vintage ensemble had plenty of personality despite its muted colour palette, blending sharp tailoring with subtle military-inspired detailing.

The actress wore a figure-hugging blazer featuring a deep V neckline and a front zipper closure. What really caught the eye, however, was the detailing around the waist with strap-and-button elements that added a structured, almost military-inspired character to the jacket.

Kareena paired the top with its matching straight-leg trousers, keeping the proportions sleek and streamlined. She completed the monochromatic look with pointed-toe pumps in the same olive-green shade, creating a head-to-toe finish that allowed the tailoring to remain the focus.

With such a strong vintage silhouette already doing the heavy lifting, Kareena kept the rest of her styling relatively restrained. Instead of piling on accessories, she chose statement silver earrings and several bold diamond rings that added just enough sparkle.

Her beauty look followed the same polished-but-undone approach. Kareena wore a luminous, dewy base with rosy cheeks, softly smoky eyes and a nude lip. Her hair was styled in relaxed waves, parted to the side and left open, adding softness to the sharper lines of the suit.