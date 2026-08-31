Is Kareena Kapoor's Daayra Inspired By 2019 Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case? Meghna Gulzar Says Film Draws From 'Many Cases'

Meghna Gulzar Clarifies If Daayra Is Inspired By 2019 Hyderabad Rape-Murder | Photo Via Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are collaborating on a new film titled Daayra, directed by Raazi filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, August 31, Meghna was asked whether the film was based on the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Is Daayra Based On Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case?

Responding to a question about whether Daayra was inspired by the case, Meghna explained that the film does not draw its perspective from just one incident. Instead, the filmmaker said the team looked at several cases while developing the story.

'Aisa Nahi Hai Ki Yeh Sirf Ek State Mein Hota Hai'

Meghna said, "We are touching on so many delicate subjects that having just one perspective, ya sirf ek case ka data aur facts, would have been very restrictive. Kyunki hum jiss muddon ke baat kar rahe hain, they happen all over the country.

"Aisa nahi hai ki sirf ek desh, state, ya prant mein hota hai. Yeh sab jagah hota hai, aur bohot frequently hota hai, jinn cheezon ke baare mein hum baat kar rahe hain," she said.

'Humein Kahi Cases Se Ek Common Thread Lene Ki Koshish Ki'

Meghna further explained that limiting the film to a single case would have offered a restricted perspective. Instead, the team drew from multiple cases to identify a common emotional, criminal and judicial thread, weaving these elements together to create the film.

About Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case

The case involved a 26-year-old veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered near Shamshabad in Hyderabad. Four accused men, Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen, were arrested in connection with the crime. They were later killed in a police encounter while being taken to the scene of the crime as part of the investigation.