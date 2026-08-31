'I Am Terrified...': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals How Daayra Impacted Her As A Mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Daayra |

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to release on September 18, 2026. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday, August 31, 2026. The trailer of the movie hints that Daayra revolves around a rape and murder case that involves a juvenile. At the event, the team spoke about the movie and a lot more...

Kareena On Daayra's Impact

When Kareena was asked how the story impacted her as a parent, she said, "I am a mother of two sons. Of course, I am terrified because as a mother you want to do your best, you want to protect them; you also want to show them a side where they are responsible. The only thing I keep praying for is kindness."

The actress added, "Men should be kinder; boys should be kinder. Everyone thinks that a girl is very sensitive, but that's not true. I think there are men and boys who today have no fear of being sensitive, of crying in front of a girl or crying in front of their mother. I always tell my son that if he wants to cry, he should, if that's what he feels."

Prithviraj on Juveniles Being Involved in Crimes Like Rape-Murders

When Prithviraj was asked about his opinion on juveniles being involved in crimes and what action should be taken against them, the actor said, "Even on a personal level, there are two arguments in the same scenario. There's a perspective that validates either side of the argument, and that's what this film is about. This film is about that daayra in between these two perspectives, and what we have attempted to do with this film is to never let it be anything other than a mere mediator of these two arguments."

He added, "Ajoni (Kareena) and Raman (his character's name) are merely two instruments that the filmmaker uses to present the scenarios to you. Daayra is a film that will ask you a lot of uncomfortable questions and leave you with no answers from its side. The answer is for you to think about."

Kareena-Prithviraj's First Collaboration

Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first collaboration, and their fans are excited to watch them on the big screen together.