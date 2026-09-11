Kareena Kapoor Khan Paints The Town Pastel In Dreamy Lehariya Saree At Daayra Music Launch In Mumbai

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 11, 2026
Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced angelic charm in a stunning multi-hued lehariya-print chiffon saree from The Palace Atelier, which she wore for the promotions of her new film.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant
The saree’s dreamy pastel palette is what makes it instantly eye-catching, blending sunny yellow, turquoise, green and subtle pink into one gorgeous colour story.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant
The beautiful lehariya-inspired print adds movement to the saree, with the fluid chiffon fabric falling gracefully around Kareena and creating an effortlessly elegant silhouette.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant
The actress draped the saree in a classic yet relaxed style, allowing the vibrant pastel hues and delicate fabric to take centre stage while keeping her overall appearance sophisticated.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant
Kareena elevated the traditional ensemble with a delicate double-layered diamond choker, adding a subtle sparkle to the soft, colourful look without making it feel overly heavy.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant
Her footwear added another glamorous touch, with Kareena opting for strappy embellished heels that peeked out from beneath the flowing saree and completed her promotional look.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant
For her beauty look, Kareena kept things soft and effortlessly glamorous, wearing her shoulder-length hair open in loose, natural waves that perfectly suited the breezy aesthetic.
Image Courtsey: Ashwini Sawant