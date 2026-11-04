FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Bombay HC Directs BMC To Monitor Construction Noise To SC Rejects Plea On SC/ST Seat Rotation'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1.'It Is Their Duty': Bombay HC Directs BMC To Monitor Noise Pollution At Construction Sites Across Mumbai

Bombay HC directed BMC to divide Mumbai into zones for routine monitoring of construction noise. The bench said senior officials and police must ensure prescribed limits are followed. It clarified that construction need not stop entirely, but developers must provide compliance undertakings before halted work resumes. (Read more...)

2. Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Rotation Of SC/ST Reserved Seats In Lok Sabha, State Assemblies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking mandatory rotation of constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliament and state assemblies. Upholding Section 9(1)(c) of the Delimitation Act, 2002, the court said the issue falls within Parliament’s legislative domain and declined to direct lawmakers to introduce a rotational system. (Read more...)

3. Kerala: Woman Killed As Husband Runs Over Her While Reversing Car; CCTV Footage Emerges

The car first rammed into a pillar of the car porch before hitting another vehicle parked in the courtyard. It subsequently struck Shobhana Kumari, crushing her underneath. She sustained fatal injuries and died in the incident. (Read more...)

4. Canva To Cut 1,271 Jobs, Around 22% Of Global Workforce, As CEO Melanie Perkins Announces Major Global Restructuring

Canva will cut 1,271 jobs, around 22% of its global workforce, as part of a major restructuring. CEO Melanie Perkins cited slowing growth and rapid technological changes, with the company planning smaller teams, fewer management layers and increased office collaboration. (Read more...)

5. 'Supriya Sule Is Ready, We Will Handle The Country': PM Narendra Modi Calls Sharad Pawar, Urges Him To Rest

The details of the conversation were shared by Pawar's aide Vitthal Maniyar while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Pawar was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic earlier in the day after being admitted for medical observation. (Read more...)

6. 'Standing Ovation For The King!': Virat Kohli Smashes 74 Runs Off 51 Balls As Auckland Crowd Honours Him On Birthday Eve | Video

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday eve in style, smashing 74 runs off 51 balls, including 13 fours and one six, during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. The Auckland crowd gave the batting superstar a standing ovation as he walked off. Kohli's brilliant knock helped India chase down the target and secure a five-wicket victory over New Zealand. (Read more...)

7. Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 383 Points To 77,301, Nifty Reclaims 23,950 As Dalal Street Stages Afternoon Recovery

Indian stock markets rebounded on November 4, with Sensex rising 383 points to 77,301 and Nifty gaining 150 points to 23,960 after recovering from intraday lows. (Read more...)

8. Fireworks Explode Dangerously Close To US Army Black Hawk Helicopter During Seattle Seahawks-Bears NFL Game - WATCH

A pregame fireworks display at Seattle’s Lumen Field took a scary turn when pyrotechnics exploded close to a US Army helicopter during a four-aircraft flyover on November 2. The incident occurred before the Seahawks-Bears NFL game, startling spectators. The helicopter continued flying without reported damage, while footage of the close encounter went viral on social media. (Read more...)

9. Dhanteras 2026: Key Rituals, Dos And Don’ts To Observe For Good Fortune And Prosperity

Dhanteras is one of the auspicious festival which is set to be celebrate on Friday, November 6, 2026. The day is also dedicated to Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantri. Follow some of the essential dos and don'ts to celebrate a prosperous Dhanteras, which are mentioned below. (Read more...)

10. 'Was Like A Movie Scene': Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Screaming On Road After Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident On Koffee With Karan 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recalled the panic she experienced when Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at their Mumbai residence in January 2025. Speaking on Koffee With Karan 9, she described screaming for help on the road and said the incident affected her sleep for six months. (Read more...)