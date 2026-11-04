'Was Like A Movie Scene': Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Screaming On Road After Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident On Koffee With Karan 9

Saif Ali Khan Recalls Stabbing Incident As Kareena Reveals Sleepless Months | Instagram

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to appear together on the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the conversation, the couple will open up about one of the most frightening experiences of their lives- the knife attack on Saif at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Couldn't Sleep For 6 Months After Saif Ali Khan's Attack

In the upcoming episode, Kareena will speak about the emotional impact of the incident, revealing that she couldn't sleep for six months afterwards. Recalling the panic and chaos that night, she said, "I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene."

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Saif Ali Khan Calls Knife Attack 'Worst Night In History Of Nights'

Saif, meanwhile, described the horrifying experience as “the worst night in the history of nights." The actor also opened up about the severity of his injuries and how he tried to remain composed, particularly because their children were witnessing the situation. The couple further discussed the support they received from their family members and loved ones during the difficult period.

For the unversed, Saif was stabbed by an intruder at his residence on January 16, 2025. The actor sustained serious injuries, and a 2.5-inch piece of the blade was surgically removed from near his spine following a five-hour-long procedure at Lilavati Hospital.

According to the investigation, the intruder entered the room of Saif and Kareena's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, before confronting a household staff member. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.