Kareena Kapoor Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Her Song With Shah Rukh Khan In King On His 61st Birthday

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday on Monday (November 2), and wishes have been pouring in from fans and members of the film industry. Among those who marked the occasion was actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who surprised fans by sharing a glimpse of their upcoming collaboration in the much-awaited film King.

Kareena took to social media to wish the superstar and shared a picture featuring the silhouettes of the two actors standing close to each other. In the image, Shah Rukh appears to have his arm around Kareena's shoulders as the actress leans towards him. The romantic-looking frame seems to offer a glimpse of their special song in the film.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday King 👑 The forever ruler of the kingdom ⭐️ Let's dance together... ❤️🌈 Can't wait 🔥24-12-26."

Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's Special Song in King

According to reports, the shooting of the song began in Mumbai on October 27, with renowned choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant overseeing the dance preparations.

A report by Variety India suggests that the makers are looking to recreate the energetic appeal of Shah Rukh and Kareena's popular song Chammak Challo from Ra.One. The upcoming track is expected to be a grand party number, featuring elaborate sets and international dancers.

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Rugged Look in King

The makers have been steadily building excitement around King with new promotional material. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Tum Mil Gaye was also unveiled, giving audiences another glimpse into the film's world.

The superstar has also grabbed attention with his rugged new look in the film's poster, adding to the curiosity surrounding his character and the action-packed entertainer.

King: Cast, Director and Release Date

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also brings together an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma, among others.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.