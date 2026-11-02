Shah Rukh Khan Blows Flying Kisses To Fans, Waves At Them After Celebrating His 61st Birthday With Family At Mumbai Hotel – VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans After Skipping Mannat Birthday Ritual | Photo Via X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday, November 2, and fans across the world are celebrating the special occasion. While the actor skipped his annual birthday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, he reportedly celebrated his birthday with family and friends at Mumbai's Taj Hotel after quietly leaving his bungalow. Mannat is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction and expansion, preventing the superstar from meeting his admirers as he usually does.

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans After Skipping Mannat Birthday Ritual

However, fans still got a glimpse of King Khan. A fan named Yusuf Shaikh shared a video showing the actor leaving the hotel after the birthday celebrations. Reports of the gathering also emerged after photographs showed Shah Rukh's luxury car parked outside the property until the early hours of Monday morning.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh is seen stepping out after the party and getting into his car. Before leaving, he waves at fans waiting outside and blows flying kisses towards them. Dressed casually and sporting a beanie, the actor acknowledged his admirers despite skipping his customary appearance at Mannat.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video:

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The fan also claimed that Salman Khan attended the birthday celebration, which reportedly included Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and Aryan Khan.

King First Song Tu Mil Jaaye Out On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Shah Rukh surprised fans on his 61st birthday by unveiling the first song from his upcoming film King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, which also features Deepika Padukone. The track offers audiences a glimpse into the world of King, giving them a taste of the film's romantic and action-packed narrative.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 24.