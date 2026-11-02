King Song Tu Mil Jaaye: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Abs, Deepika Padukone Returns In Her Saffron Look, But Not In Bikini In This Track

King First Song Tu Mil Jaaye Out On SRK's Birthday | YouTube

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, and marking the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film King unveiled its first track, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Deepika Padukone. The song also marks a global musical collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran.

King First Song Tu Mil Jaaye Out On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

The 3-minute-and-42-second track features a background score reminiscent of Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh and Deepika's Pathaan, bringing back memories of Deepika's much-discussed saffron outfit from the film. The actress' look had sparked a major controversy at the time, particularly because of her saffron bikini in Besharam Rang. However, this time, Deepika is not seen wearing a bikini. Instead, she makes a stunning appearance in an elegant saffron dress, adding glamour to the romantic track.

Check out King's Tu Mil Jaaye song:

The song also offers a glimpse into Shah Rukh and Deepika's romantic chemistry, with the superstar referring to the actress as his 'mashooqa' (beloved). Alongside the romantic moments, the track gives fans a sneak peek into the film's high-octane action sequences, with Khan taking on enemies in intense scenes. He was also seen lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran's English rap.

The track concludes with another intense dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan: "This time, a fire is raging in my heart. It will not stop until it has set the world ablaze." The powerful line offers a glimpse into the actor's fierce and ruthless side in King, hinting at the dark, intense character he portrays in the film.

Earlier, Shah Rukh and Deepika were spotted filming at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, where several behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot went viral on social media, further fuelling excitement among fans about their on-screen reunion. Deepika was pregnant with her second child while filming the song.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on December 24.

King Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.