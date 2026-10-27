Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor To Recreate Chammak Challo Magic With Grand Dance Number In King: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to share the screen in a grand dance number in their upcoming film King. The shoot for the track reportedly began in Mumbai on October 27, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant leading the preparations.

According to a report in Variety India, the song aims to recreate the energetic feel of the actors' popular Ra.One track Chammak Challo.

The upcoming number is expected to be a high-energy party anthem, featuring an elaborate set and international dancers. The makers are reportedly planning the sequence on a large scale, with the song expected to be one of the major highlights of the film.

A source told the portal, “The shooting started today, October 27. The track promises to bring back the magic of their iconic dance numbers like ‘Chammak Challo,’ with international dancers also said to be coming on board.”

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Rugged New Look In King Poster

The dance number shoot comes as the makers build anticipation for King with the release of a new poster featuring Shah Rukh in a striking, rugged avatar.

The actor appears with tousled blonde hair, a bloodied chest and distressed clothing. Flames, sparks and wreckage surround him, hinting at the film's action-packed tone and intense storyline.

Sharing the poster on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING,” referencing his popular song Baadshah O Baadshah from the 1999 film Baadshah.

King Cast, Director And Release Date

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma, among others.

King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.