King: 'Every Masterpiece Has Its Cheap Copy'; Netizens Compare Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Netizens Compare Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan's King To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar | X (Twitter)

Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. On Tuesday, SRK took to social media to share a poster of the film and captioned it, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26 (sic)." In the poster, the superstar is seen walking amid fire, and, well, netizens are comparing the poster to the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge poster.

Netizens accuse King poster of copying Dhurandhar 2

A netizen tweeted, "You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk ! ShahRukh Khan #King Poster is Cheap Ai Generated Slop (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Bro copy script from "leon the professional" and Now guess what?? Bro copy the poster too from #Dhurandhar2 😭😭 #KING Shahrukh Khan for a Reason (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The official #King poster has been copied from the #Dhurandhar2 poster....🤦‍♂️ But even after copying, SRK looks like a joker in this poster. Even his own fans didn’t like it!! 😕👎 Dhurandhar 2 >>> Remake King (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

King release date

King is slated to release on December 24, 2026. Reportedly, an asset of the film is slated to be unveiled on November 2, 2026, on SRK's 61st birthday. However, there's no confirmation about it.

King cast

Apart from SRK, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. With such an amazing star cast, the expectations from King are quite high.

Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26 https://t.co/Hbgz8ltR1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2026

King vs Shakti Shalini?

Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini is also slated to release on December 24, 2026. While there have been reports of the film getting postponed, there's no confirmation about it. So, will it be Shakti Shalini vs King? Let's wait and watch!