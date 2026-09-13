'If I See A Knife It Just...': Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Is Still Not 100 Percent Over His 2025 Stabbing Incident; Actor Wants To Forgive The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Talks About His 2025 Stabbing Incident | YouTube

In January 2025, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai, and stabbed the Haiwaan actor multiple times. Saif was rushed to the hospital in a rickshaw. The incident took place more than a year ago, but Saif recently revealed in an interview that he is still not 100% over it. He stated that he and his family have moved on, but even now, when he sees a knife, he has a different reaction.

While talking to Bombay Times, Saif said, “We have dealt with it remarkably well. I think the person most affected was my wife, who is generally a very sensitive person. We kind of got over it quite quickly. It was insane, though. I am still not 100% over it because if I see a knife, it just makes me get a little..."

He further stated that he always thinks about how incredibly lucky he is because the knife broke. The actor added, "It was the worst knife in the history of knife attacks. If he had a proper Rambo knife, I’d be dead. You poke, it can go anywhere. I was cut everywhere, but it didn’t kill me. I can’t get over how lucky I was."

Saif Ali Khan Wants To Forgive The Attacker

The Haiwaan actor further stated that he would like to happily forgive this person (who stabbed him) as, according to him, these things happen because of inequality and because someone was looking for money and was desperate. Saif further stated that he thinks the man didn't know where he was or what he was doing. The actor called it an 'unfortunate incident.'

Haiwaan Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Saif's recently released film Haiwaan has not been getting a great response at the box office. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it has collected only Rs. 5.50 crore net at the box office in India.