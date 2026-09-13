Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Film Faces Early Setback, Collects ₹2.50 Crore After 16% Drop

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film Haiwaan is struggling to gain momentum at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on September 11, is directed by Priyadarshan and is the official Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Despite the star power and an established director at the helm, Haiwaan has received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics and audiences, which appears to have affected its theatrical performance.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected a net Rs 2.50 crore in India on Day 2 across 5,759 shows, registering a 16.7% drop from its Rs 3 crore net collection on the opening day. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 5.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 6.60 crore.

The film has also earned Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. With this, Haiwaan has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 8.60 crore so far.

Haiwaan Budget

The makers have not officially announced the film’s budget, but reports estimate that Haiwaan has been made at a cost of around Rs 100-115 crore.

While a second-day drop is not unusual for a film, the decline is disappointing considering Haiwaan opened at a relatively low level.

Haiwaan Review