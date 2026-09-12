Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Film Opens On A Slow Note, Collects ₹3 Crore

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan , arrived in theatres on September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is the official Hindi action-crime thriller remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Following its release, Haiwaan has received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics and audiences, which appears to have impacted its opening-day performance.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected a net of Rs 3 crore in India on Day 1 from 7,224 shows. Its India gross currently stands at around Rs 3.60 crore. The film added approximately Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to around Rs 4.60 crore after its first day.

Haiwaan Budget

The makers have not officially revealed the film's budget. However, according to reports, Haiwaan has been made at an estimated cost of Rs 100-115 crore.

Considering the reported budget, a Day 1 India net collection of just Rs 3 crore is not a good opening and can be termed disappointing. The film would need a substantial jump over the weekend to improve its theatrical prospects.

The coming days will be crucial, as sustained audience response and weekend growth will determine whether the film can show any meaningful recovery at the box office.

Haiwaan also marked the reunion of Akshay and Saif as co-stars after 18 years. The duo has previously shared the screen in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.

Haiwaan Review