Haiwaan Review: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Shine In This Faithful Remake Of Mohanlal Starrer Oppam

Haiwaan Review |

Title: Haiwaan

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi

Rating: 3 stars

Haiwaan Review: Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and a few more—most of the Hindi films directed by Priyadarshan were remakes of Malayalam movies, and his latest Hindi film, Haiwaan, is no exception. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, along with Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, Haiwaan is a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, which was released in 2016, and the original movie was also helmed by Priyadarshan. So, does the filmmaker successfully impress us with the remake this time? Read on to find out...

The movie revolves around a blind man named Shyam (Saif Ali Khan), who works in a high-rise building as a maintenance manager. He shares a great bond with one of the residents of the building, Judge Pradhan (Boman Irani), and one day, Pradhan gets murdered. Shyam is a witness to the murder, and he also gets into a physical fight with the murderer. So, will Shyam be able to find the person who murdered the judge, or will this murder create problems for him?

The story of Haiwaan is written by Priyadarshan, and he has also directed the movie. Meanwhile, the screenplay is penned by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. As we have watched Oppam, we know the story and screenplay of the Mohanlal-starrer and how that film was directed. Haiwaan is actually a scene-to-scene remake of Oppam, apart from a very few changes. The Malayalam movie was set in Kochi, and the Hindi remake is set in Mumbai. The production value is better in the Hindi remake, and the character of the antagonist (played by Akshay) has been developed very well. The character of the villain has been made strong, and that impressed us a lot.

If we keep the remake factor aside, Haiwaan is good in bits and parts. The film has some scenes that have been shot wonderfully, and they will keep you engaged on the screens. However, we cannot ignore that maybe some scenes that worked in 2016 might bore the audience in 2026, especially Hindi moviegoers.

Haiwaan Review - Actors' Performances

Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist, Shyam, is fantastic. He gets the mannerisms of a blind man perfectly and leaves a very strong mark with his act. It is undoubtedly one of the best performances of his career. Also, we feel that Saif's performance is better than Mohanlal's in Oppam.

Akshay Kumar as the psycho killer is terrific. His laughter in the movie can surely give you nightmares. He gets the perfect villain aura in the movie.

When it comes to the supporting cast, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Sharib Hashmi are amazing in their respective roles, especially Sharib. He steals the show whenever he comes on screen. Boman Irani is good in his cameo. Meanwhile, both female leads, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar, are impressive.

Haiwaan Review - Music

What does wonders for Haiwaan is a mind-blowing background score by Ronnie Raphael! It surely takes the movie a notch higher. Meanwhile, when it comes to songs composed by Pritam, apart from Rangiyara, none of them leaves a mark.

Haiwaan Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it.