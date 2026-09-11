Haiwaan X Review: 'Predictable, But Thrilling' To 'Bit Slow'; Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Haiwaan X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan has hit the theatres on Friday, September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the action thriller is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam crime thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the filmmaker.

The film has generated considerable interest among moviegoers, particularly because of the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan, along with Saif's presence. As early viewers shared their reactions on X, the film received a mixed response, with several netizens praising the performances, cinematography, background score and thrilling moments, while others found the screenplay somewhat predictable and slow.

Haiwaan X Review

One viewer praised the film's technical aspects despite finding the story predictable. "Till interval we’re enjoying the movie altho story is pretty much predictable but Cinematography and the thrilling experience is actually sooo good. Let’s wait for the movie to end and then we’ll see,” the user wrote.

Another viewer was highly impressed with the film and Priyadarshan's execution, particularly praising Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Calling it a “fantastic film,” the user gave Haiwaan 4.5 out of 5 stars and described Akshay's performance as “mind blowing.”

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However, some viewers who have watched Oppam drew comparisons between the two films. One netizen said they could not completely escape the feeling of the original while watching Haiwaan. While acknowledging that Priyadarshan has made changes, the viewer felt that Oppam remained more effective in several key moments.

Another early reaction praised the film's build-up and the performances of both leads, while noting that the screenplay was "a bit slow." The viewer also highlighted the effectiveness of the background music and called the overall experience decent.

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