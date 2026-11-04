Kerala: Woman Killed As Husband Runs Over Her While Reversing Car; CCTV Footage Emerges

A 66-year-old woman died after being run over by a car driven by her husband while he was reversing the vehicle at their residence in Kidangoor, Kottayam, Kerala. The tragic incident, which occurred in South Patteril, came to light after CCTV footage capturing the accident surfaced recently.

The deceased, identified as Shobhana Kumari, was a former headmistress of Bharatiya Vidyamandir School. The accident took place when the couple were returning home after an outing.

Husband loses control while reversing

According to reports, Shobhana Kumari had stepped out of the car when her husband, Muraleedharan Pillai, lost control of the vehicle while reversing it into the porch.

The car first rammed into a pillar of the car porch before hitting another vehicle parked in the courtyard. It subsequently struck Shobhana Kumari, crushing her underneath. She sustained fatal injuries and died in the incident.

CCTV footage captures fatal accident

CCTV footage of the accident has recently emerged, showing the woman getting out of the vehicle before being hit by the reversing car. The footage captures the sequence of events leading to the fatal accident. The incident has left the family and local community in shock.