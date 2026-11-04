Dhanteras 2026: Key Rituals, Dos And Don’ts To Observe For Good Fortune And Prosperity | FPJ

Dhanteras is a traditional Hindu festival which comes before Diwali, and it is dedicated to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, with regional fervour. The festival centres around Lakshmi Puja, which usually takes place in the evening. To celebrate the festival in the right manner and seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera, keep on reading to know essential dos and don'ts to follow on the auspicious day.

Dos to follow on Dhanteras

Cleaning the house is a must, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi comes fast in a clean house.

Decorate the house with lamps, earthen lamps on the door, and keep the door open, especially in the evening.

Buy something if you can't buy gold. You can buy utensils or a silver coin featuring Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati.

Illuminate your house with lights and traditional earthen lamps, including Yam Deepak (lamp for Lord Yamaraj, a deity of death).

Investing in gold or silver jewellery on this day ensures long-term prosperity.

Stick to sattvic food and pure vegetarian food.

Things to avoid

Avoid buying sharp objects like knives, scissors, pins, and needles.

Avoid wearing black and keep your home lit with diyas and lights.

Avoid financial transactions, including lending or borrowing money.

Maintain a harmonious and positive environment and avoid quarrels.

Avoid alcohol and consumption of non-vegetarian food products.

Who is Lord Dhanvantari?

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who appeared during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the cosmic ocean). As the story goes, when gods and demons churned the ocean to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality, Lord Dhanvantari emerged holding the sacred pot in his hands. His appearance symbolised divine health, vitality, and healing. The day of His emergence is celebrated as Dhanteras, marking the victory of health over disease and divine order over chaos.