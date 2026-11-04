'Standing Ovation For The King!': Virat Kohli Smashes 74 Runs Off 51 Balls As Auckland Crowd Honours Him On Birthday Eve | Video

Virat Kohli Smashes 74 Runs Off 51 Balls As Auckland Crowd Honours Him | BCCI/X

Virat Kohli treated cricket fans to a spectacular batting performance during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The former India captain smashed 74 runs off just 51 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and one six, as India secured a comfortable five-wicket victory over the hosts.

Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his innings, showcasing his trademark strokeplay and attacking intent. The 37-year-old found the boundaries with ease and kept India's chase on track with a crucial contribution after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

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Virat Kohli Smashes 74 Runs Off 51 Balls As Auckland Crowd Honours Him

The highlight of the evening came when Kohli walked back to the pavilion after his dismissal. The crowd at Eden Park rose to its feet to give the Indian batting superstar a standing ovation, acknowledging his magnificent innings. The reception was particularly special as Kohli is set to celebrate his birthday on November 5, making the occasion even more memorable for his fans.

The former India captain appeared to soak in the appreciation as spectators applauded his efforts. Despite playing away from home, Kohli received tremendous support from the Auckland crowd, once again demonstrating his global popularity.

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India eventually completed the run chase, registering a five-wicket victory to take an early lead in the five-match ODI series. The visitors will be delighted with their all-round performance, having restricted New Zealand before delivering with the bat.