Fireworks Explode Dangerously Close To US Army Black Hawk Helicopter During Seattle Seahawks-Bears NFL Game - WATCH |

A pre-match celebration at a Seattle football stadium took an alarming turn after fireworks exploded dangerously close to a US Army helicopter during a military flyover, leaving thousands of spectators startled.

The incident occurred at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, November 2, shortly before the NFL clash between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. The four-helicopter formation was flying over the stadium as part of the pregame ceremony, coinciding with the playing of the US national anthem.

Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the unexpected proximity between the fireworks and the military aircraft.

Fireworks Burst Near Fourth Helicopter During Flyover

According to reports, four US Army helicopters were scheduled to fly over the stadium ahead of the Monday Night Football fixture. However, the celebratory display reportedly began while the final helicopter was still passing over the venue.

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Three aircraft had already crossed Lumen Field when fireworks started exploding in the sky close to the fourth helicopter. Videos circulating online captured the pyrotechnics bursting just metres away from the aircraft, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

The sudden explosions appeared to catch spectators off guard. According to the New York Post, audible gasps could be heard among the approximately 70,000 fans gathered at the stadium.

Helicopter Continues Flight Despite Scare

Despite the startling proximity of the fireworks, the fourth helicopter continued flying and eventually moved away from the stadium alongside the other aircraft.

There have been no reports of the helicopter being hit or sustaining any damage during the incident. The aircraft appeared to complete its flyover without any immediate disruption.

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What was supposed to be an exciting addition to the pregame festivities instead became an unsettling experience for fans watching the ceremony.

Video Goes Viral, Social Media Users React

Footage of the close encounter has gained traction across social media platforms, with viewers expressing concern over the timing and positioning of the fireworks.

The incident has also raised questions about the coordination of pyrotechnic displays and military flyovers, particularly when aircraft are operating in close proximity to a stadium during a live event.

The Seahawks-Bears matchup was part of the NFL's Monday Night Football schedule, with the pregame ceremony intended to build excitement ahead of the highly anticipated contest.