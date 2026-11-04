Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 383 Points To 77,301, Nifty Reclaims 23,950 As Dalal Street Stages Afternoon Recovery

Indian stock markets rebounded on November 4, with Sensex rising 383 points to 77,301 and Nifty gaining 150 points to 23,960. |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets staged a strong afternoon recovery on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty trading firmly in positive territory after witnessing sharp intraday fluctuations.

The BSE Sensex climbed 383.55 points, or 0.50 percent, to 77,301.40 at 3:32 pm, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 149.75 points, or 0.63 percent, to 23,960.60 at 3:31 pm, according to market data.

Sensex Recovers Strongly

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 76,853.11, below its previous closing level of 76,917.85.

The benchmark witnessed selling pressure during the morning session, touching an intraday low of 76,604.85 before recovering sharply.

Buying interest strengthened during afternoon trading, helping the index regain the 77,000 mark. The Sensex touched an intraday high of 77,396.04 before settling near 77,300 in the latest available reading.

Nifty Reclaims 23,950

The broader NSE Nifty 50 followed a similar trajectory, opening at 23,742.25 against its previous close of 23,810.85.

The index initially advanced towards 23,950 but subsequently surrendered gains as selling pressure emerged.

Nifty slipped to an intraday low of 23,696.15 before staging a sustained recovery. It subsequently touched 23,960.60, marking its intraday high in the available data.

Afternoon Buying Returns

Both benchmark indices displayed a pronounced recovery from their session lows, suggesting renewed buying interest following morning weakness.

The Sensex recovered nearly 697 points from its intraday bottom, while Nifty rebounded approximately 264 points.

The recovery helped both indices move decisively above their previous closing levels.

Key Levels Ahead

For Sensex, the 77,400 region remains an immediate technical hurdle, while 77,000 represents an important psychological level.

For Nifty, the 24,000 mark remains the next psychological resistance, with 23,800 emerging as a near-term reference level.

Market participants will closely monitor whether the afternoon recovery sustains in subsequent trading sessions.

Disclaimer: Market figures reflect the latest available readings from November 4, 2026, and should not be considered investment advice.