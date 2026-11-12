FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Bomb Threat At Mumbai Mayor’s Office, Firecracker Rocket Lands Inside Thane Hospital'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Office Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; Police, Bomb Squad Rush To Spot

Police and bomb detection and disposal squad personnel reached the spot after the threat was reported. Authorities are examining the email and circumstances of the incident, while details about the sender, threat and investigation remain awaited. (Read more...)

2. Amul Milk, Surf Excel & Gold Flake Cost More, Know- How Much Prices Have Risen?

Amul and Mother Dairy raised milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre, while Nandini, Surf Excel and Gold Flake Premium got costlier. In Delhi, commercial LPG rose Rs 72.50 over two months. (Read more...)

3. Thane: Banned Firecracker Rocket Lands Inside KIMS Hospital In Hiranandani Estate, Raises Questions Over Police Enforcement

A banned firecracker rocket allegedly burst inside Thane's KIMS Hospital premises in Hiranandani Estate around 11:38 PM, triggering panic. The incident has raised concerns over police enforcement of the district-wide aerial fireworks ban and late-night firecracker violations. (Read more...)

4. Commuter Woes At Thane Station: Poorly Aligned New Escalators On Platforms 5 And 6 Prompt Calls For Additional Facilities

Newly installed escalators on platforms 5 and 6 at Thane railway station are causing inconvenience to passengers travelling on 12-coach locals from Mumbai. Poor alignment forces commuters to walk extra distances through crowded platforms, prompting demands for additional escalators or revised train stopping markers. (Read more...)

5. Could Indian-American Sanjay Mehrotra Take The Helm At Nvidia If Jensen Huang Is Ousted?

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, an Indian-American executive, is among eight possible successors to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The names span Nvidia, Arm, AMD, Apple, Amazon and Google. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress could reportedly serve as interim chief. (Read more...)

6. FPJ Exclusive | 'It Feels Very Special': Vaishnavi Adkar Reflects On Historic WTA Chennai Open Run After Finishing Runner-Up With Rutuja Bhosale

Vaishnavi Adkar reflected on a memorable WTA Chennai Open campaign after partnering Rutuja Bhosale to finish runners-up in women's doubles. Despite losing 6-2, 6-0 to Switzerland's Naima Karamoko and Simona Waltert in the final, Adkar celebrated her maiden WTA doubles final and first WTA Tour-level singles victory, describing the experience as special and confidence-boosting. (Read more...)

7. Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Starrer Expected To Cross ₹1000 Crore Mark On Thursday

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is expected to cross Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide on its eighth day. The film has earned Rs. 934.55 crore gross globally in seven days, including Rs. 511.10 crore net in India. Early estimates suggest it could collect another Rs. 60-65 crore domestically on Thursday, with evening shows potentially boosting earnings further. (Read more...)

8. Sensex & Nifty Rise For Third Day, Five Factors Behind The Rally As Nifty Bank Nears Record

Indian equity benchmarks rose for a third straight session on Thursday, November 12, as banking and financial stocks led gains. The Nifty 50 finished just below 25,300, while the Nifty Bank moved closer to its record high. (Read more...)

9. Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump In Hot Red Dress Worth ₹2.68 Lakh On Koffee With Karan 9 With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra

Expecting their second child, celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. While their candid conversations and adorable chemistry made for an entertaining watch, their fashion choices were equally hard to miss. (Read more...)

10. Bus Driver Gets Off Moving Vehicle To Make Reel, Video Triggers Road Safety Debate

A similar incident has come to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a bus driver getting off the vehicle and dancing alongside it while the bus, apparently carrying passengers, continues to move. (Read more...)