Bus Driver Gets Off Moving Vehicle To Make Reel, Video Triggers Road Safety Debate

In a bid to gain online popularity quickly, people have increasingly been seen performing dangerous stunts, putting not only their own lives but also those of others at risk.

A similar incident has come to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a bus driver getting off the vehicle and dancing alongside it while the bus, apparently carrying passengers, continues to move.

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Viral video raises road safety concerns

The viral clip has sparked concerns over road safety, with social media users raising questions about the growing trend of making reels and chasing online popularity at the cost of public safety.

Sharing the video on X, user Nikhil Saini criticised the driver's actions and said that reels and viral trends were becoming one of the major reasons behind accidents and mishaps in the country.

Social media user criticises driver's actions

"Just look at this. Passengers are sitting inside a moving bus while the DRIVER is outside making a reel! Even more shocking, the passengers don’t seem to give a damn either. And if something goes horribly wrong, guess who’s going to be blamed? The government," he wrote.

The video has reignited the debate over reckless social media content and the potential risks such stunts pose to unsuspecting passengers and other road users.