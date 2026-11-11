Bus Overturns In Pakistan's Murree After Brake Failure, Driver Killed & 47 Injured | X - ali_munazer

Islamabad, Nov 11: One person was killed and 47 others, including nine schoolchildren, were injured after a bus overturned due to brake failure in Murree in Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported on Wednesday.

The bus driver was killed in the accident near the Shawala area of Murree on Tuesday as the bus was on its way to Gujranwala, Dawn reported.

Murree police said that the accident took place when the bus was heading to Miyari and overturned after hitting a roadside pillar.

Rescue Teams Rush To Accident Site

After the accident was reported, Rescue 1122, district and traffic police officials reached the site of the incident and began a rescue operation to take the injured trapped in the bus to the hospital. Rescue teams and private vehicles took the injured people to the hospital.

مری کے قریب شوالہ لنک روڈ پر سکول ٹرپ کی بس حادثے کا شکار ہو گئی۔ بس میں طالبات اور سکول سٹاف سمیت مجموعی طور پر 45 افراد سوار تھے۔ حادثے کے نتیجے میں ڈرائیور جاں بحق جبکہ 30 افراد زخمی ہو گئے۔ #murreeschoolbusaccident https://t.co/vagUfulX4z — Munazer Ali (@ali_munazer) November 10, 2026

Earlier Bus Collision Claims 11 Lives

On November 5, 11 people were killed, and 33 others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck near Pakpattan in the province, local media reported.

Rescue 1122 said that 11 people died in the collision between a truck and a passenger bus. It further mentioned that eight people suffered minor injuries, while 25 others were taken to the hospital in Pakpattan, Dawn reported.

The accident took place on Depalpur Road when a passenger bus was heading from Multan to Kasur, and a truck was coming in the opposite direction, according to the district administration's press release.

The rescue operation conducted for three hours involved cranes and other heavy machinery to extract people trapped in the wreckage.

Punjab Records Thousands Of Road Accidents

As many as 464 people were killed, and 23,543 others were seriously injured in 44,797 road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province in October. Nearly three-quarters of the road accidents involved motorcycles, local media reported, citing rescue authorities.

The statistics were shared during a monthly review of the emergency operational performance of Rescue 1122 districts in Punjab. Rescue teams responded to 231,056 emergencies and saved 233,210 people during October, according to the department, The Express Tribune reported.

The incidents involved road accidents, fires, medical emergencies, drowning incidents and other rescue operations. The department reported 1,726 fire emergencies and 94 drowning incidents in Punjab during October.

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Lahore Reports Highest Road Crash Numbers

The highest number of road crashes in Punjab were reported in Lahore, with 7,874 incidents involving motorcycles. As many as 2,838 accidents involving 3,312 motorcycles were reported in Multan, while Faisalabad reported 2,615 crashes involving 2,896 motorcycles. As many as 2,092 accidents, involving 2,250 motorcycles, were reported in Gujranwala, followed by Sheikhupura, which reported 1,714 road accidents involving 1,706 motorcycles. As many as 142 accidents, involving 160 motorcycles, were reported in Taunsa Sharif.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)