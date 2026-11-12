Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Starrer Expected To Cross ₹1000 Crore Mark On Thursday

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

After a decent extended first weekend, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana took a good jump at the box office on Monday, and despite the drop on Tuesday and Wednesday, the film collected impressive amounts on its days six and seven. In seven days, the movie has collected Rs. 511.10 crore net in India. Now, all eyes are on the movie's Thursday collection. So, will Ramayana perform well on its day eight? Let's find out...

As per early estimates, Ramayana might show a drop or stay steady at the box office on Thursday. The film is expected to collect around Rs. 60-65 crore at the box office in India on its day eight. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

In seven days, Ramayana collected Rs. 323.50 crore gross internationally, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 934.55 crore.

Will Ramayana enter the ₹1000 crore club?

Well, for now, it looks like, in eight days, Ramayana will easily cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection. So, let's wait and watch!

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2000 crore. So, in just eight days, it might cross 50 per cent of its budget with its worldwide gross collection. However, the India net collection for now is good, and the movie needs to continue to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

Ramayana will enter its week two on Friday, and it clearly needs to show a good jump at the box office during its second weekend.

Ramayana review

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars.