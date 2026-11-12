Thane: Banned Firecracker Rocket Lands Inside KIMS Hospital In Hiranandani Estate, Raises Questions Over Police Enforcement |

Thane: Despite strict prohibitory orders banning aerial fireworks across Thane district, a stray firecracker rocket allegedly ignited by two unidentified miscreants hurtled into the premises of KIMS Hospital in Hiranandani Estate late Wednesday night, sparking panic among patients and medical staff while raising serious questions over police enforcement.

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The incident occurred around 11:38 PM—well past the permissible 10:00 PM deadline for bursting crackers and in direct violation of District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal’s recent emergency ban on rockets and sky-shots. While no injuries or casualties were reported, hospital authorities and visitors warned that a burning projectile inside a healthcare facility poses a catastrophic risk due to pressurized medical oxygen cylinders, centralized oxygen pipelines, and sensitive ICU equipment.

The breach at KIMS Hospital highlights a wider enforcement failure across Thane. Following a spike in Diwali fire incidents, the district administration imposed a two-month ban on rockets and aerial fireworks from November 9, 2026, to January 8, 2027, under the Disaster Management Act and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Yet, on the ground, residents report that the restrictions exist only on paper, with firecrackers—including banned aerial rockets—being burst freely well past 11:00 PM and continuing until 3:00 AM across multiple neighbourhoods in Thane.

"What is the point of issuing prohibitory orders if there is zero policing after 11 PM? Crackers were bursting across Ghodbunder Road and Hiranandani Estate until 3 in the morning last night," said Rajesh Kulkarni, a local resident of Hiranandani Estate. "When a banned rocket lands inside a hospital compound, it shows that miscreants have no fear of the law."

Families of patients admitted to the facility echoed the frustration, questioning the absence of night patrolling. "My father is recovering in the ward, and around 11:40 PM we heard a loud whoosh and bang right inside the premises. Everyone panicked," said Sneha Deshmukh, a patient's relative at the hospital. "With oxygen lines everywhere, a single spark could have turned this into a tragedy. Why are the police not acting against violators when noise and smoke are filling the streets till 3 AM?"

Civic activists have also pointed out that while authorities have warned of strict legal action and imprisonment under the Disaster Management Act for violators, visible enforcement on residential streets and open grounds remains negligible late at night.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Kasarvadavali Police Station. Officials stated that CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas is being verified to identify the two miscreants, and further details regarding the registration of an official complaint are awaited.

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