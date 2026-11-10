Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At 2 Plastic Godowns In Thakurpada, Fire Doused After Hours; No Casualties Reported

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Thane: A massive fire broke out at two godowns storing plastic items in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred on Monday night, Thane's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Emergency services received a call at 10.41 pm on Monday about the blaze at two godowns in Thakurpada in Dahisar village, he said.

Four fire tenders from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and one each from the Thane and Panvel civic bodies were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused by 4.30 am on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is being probed, Tadvi said.

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