Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed As Multiple Firecracker Explosions Trigger Shop Slab Collapse In Malad-Malvani |

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking tragedy, a 16-year-old boy lost his life after a series of firecracker explosions triggered the collapse of a ground-floor shop's slab in Malad-Malvani on Monday night. The blaze, which broke out at a shop storing firecrackers and electrical materials, was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade within an hour.

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According to information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 9.56 pm at a shop near Gate No. 08 on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad-Malvani. The fire was confined to firecrackers, electrical wiring, electrical installations and other materials spread across an area measuring approximately 20 × 30 feet.

Fire brigade personnel, along with local police and ward staff, rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. However, the incident took a devastating turn when explosions of firecrackers reportedly caused the shop's slab to collapse. Amid the rescue operation, a 16-year-old boy who had initially been reported missing was found inside the shop with his body severely charred.

"The boy was subsequently found inside the shop after being reported missing," a fire official said. The victim was identified as Shanwaz Niyaz Khan (16). He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in a private ambulance. However, according to Dr Pooja, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, he had sustained 100 per cent burn injuries and was declared brought dead. The Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully extinguished the blaze at 10.36 pm.