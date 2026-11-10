Mumbai Diwali 2026: 34-Year-Old Man Booked For Firing 3 Rockets On Kalbadevi Road; Vehicles And Building Hit

Azad Maidan Police registered a case after rockets allegedly endangered motorists and pedestrians in Kalbadevi | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Azad Maidan Police have registered a case against a 34-year-old man for allegedly bursting and launching three Diwali rockets dangerously on a public road in Kalbadevi during the early hours of Monday. The rockets allegedly flew towards passing vehicles, and one of them hit the wall of a nearby building, creating a risk to motorists and pedestrians.

The accused has been identified as Avinash Umesh Saha (34), a driver residing at a shop in Bomanji Master Lane, near Kalbadevi Post Office, Mumbai. He is originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

According to the police complaint filed by Police Havaldar Kapil Waghmare, who is attached to Azad Maidan Police Station, he was deployed as a beat marshal in the Dhobitalao area on night duty from 8 pm on November 8 to 8 am on November 9.

Police Briefed Personnel On Firecracker Rules

Before commencing patrol, the night-duty supervisory officer, Assistant Police Inspector Chemte, had briefed police personnel about the Bombay High Court and Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regulating the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali and instructed them to take action against violators.

At around 1.25 am to 1.30 am on November 9, while patrolling near Alfred Junction along with API Chemte, the police allegedly noticed two rockets being burst on the public road at Bomanji Master Lane, Kalbadevi. The rockets reportedly struck cars and two-wheelers passing along the road.

Third Rocket Hits Building Wall

Taking serious note of the incident, API Chemte immediately directed Waghmare and Police Constable Parit to reach the spot on a police motorcycle. When they arrived, they allegedly spotted Saha holding a rocket in one hand and lighting its fuse with the other.

Before the police could reach him, the rocket ignited and shot into the air, producing flames before travelling towards the adjoining road and hitting the wall of a building.

The police questioned the man, who identified himself as Avinash Umesh Saha. No other person was found bursting firecrackers or launching rockets at the spot, according to the complaint.

The police alleged that Saha had dangerously launched three Diwali rockets on the public road between 1.25 am and 1.30 am, endangering motorists and passengers travelling in vehicles.

Case Registered For Violating Orders

The complaint further stated that the act violated the directions issued by the Bombay High Court in Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation No. 1 of 2026, dated September 22, 2026, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner's order dated October 5, 2026.

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Following the complaint lodged by Police Havaldar Waghmare, the Azad Maidan Police registered a case against Saha for allegedly violating the court and police orders. Further investigation is underway.

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