Mumbai: BMC Bans Rocket Firecrackers Until Nov 25 After Over 140 Fire Incidents Reported Across City | File And Representational Image

Mumbai: With Diwali celebrations triggering a spike in fire emergencies, Mumbai has moved to curb the use of aerial fireworks. Following 137 fire incidents reported on Sunday alone, the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority (MDMA) has imposed a ban on rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across BMC limits until November 25.

Ban Covers All Premises Across Mumbai

The order, issued on Monday by Additional Municipal Commissioner and MDMA chief Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cites the danger of rockets and airborne firecrackers landing on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible surfaces, potentially setting buildings ablaze.

The restriction extends to every public and private space within BMC limits, including residential complexes, terraces, rooftops, balconies, courtyards, parking areas, slum pockets and other premises. There are no exemptions based on the nature of the premises. The ban will remain effective from November 9 until 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026.

Dense Urban Landscape Raises Fire Risks

Highlighting Mumbai's dense urban landscape, the order warns that high-rise buildings, congested slum settlements, narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures significantly amplify the risk of fire accidents, threatening lives and property.

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Other Firecrackers Remain Subject To Regulations

The order makes it clear that while rockets and similar aerial fireworks face a blanket ban, the use of other firecrackers will remain subject to existing laws, government directives and court orders. Citing public safety and the urgent need to prevent fire-related accidents, the authority has directed concerned departments to ensure widespread publicity and strict implementation of the restrictions.