Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Bans Rockets And Aerial Fireworks Across District Until January 8 After Rise In Fire Incidents

Thane administration orders strict restrictions on aerial fireworks following concerns over fire accidents in residential areas | Representational Image

Thane, November 9, 2026: In a decisive move to safeguard public safety and prevent a rising number of fire incidents, Thane District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Dr Shrikrishna Panchal has issued a comprehensive ban on the use of rockets and similar aerial fireworks across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Thane district.

The prohibitory order comes into immediate effect from 00:01 am on November 9, 2026, through 11:59 pm on January 8, 2027.

Background And Rationale

The administration noted an alarming spike in fire-related accidents across various parts of the district, which have caused extensive damage to public and private properties while posing severe threats to human life. Authorities observed that many citizens have been lighting and launching aerial rockets in hazardous ways, including holding them directly in their hands.

Complete ban imposed on rockets and similar aerial fireworks across Thane district District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal issues orders; ban to remain in force until January 8, 2027. The order will come into effect at 12.01 pm on November 9, 2026. https://t.co/M5Ae4BFa7w — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 9, 2026

These dangerous practices have frequently occurred in densely populated residential areas, building terraces, balconies, parking lots and designated refugee spaces, resulting in structural fires.

Citing the imminent threat to life and property and the potential disruption of public peace and safety, the District Collector invoked powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to enforce immediate preventive measures.

Scope Of The Restrictions

Prohibited Items: Rockets and similar aerial-flying fireworks.

Geographical Scope: Entire revenue limits of Thane district.

Prohibited Locations: All public and private spaces, residential areas, building terraces, balconies, compounds and parking facilities.

Timeline: November 9, 2026 (00:01 am) to January 8, 2027 (11:59 pm).

Enforcement And Penalties

The administration has directed local police authorities, local self-government bodies and the fire department to strictly monitor and enforce compliance with the order. Furthermore, housing societies and residential complexes have been instructed to inform all their members about the prohibitions.

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The district administration warned that any individual or entity refusing to comply with these directives will face stringent legal action under Sections 51 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

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