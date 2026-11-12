Thane Fire Brigade Faces 79% Staff Shortage With 661 Vacant Posts As Recruitment Delays Raise Concerns Over Fire Safety In High-Rise City |

Thane: Even as the number of high-rise towers and residential complexes surges rapidly across Thane, the municipal fire brigade responsible for handling fire emergencies is grappling with a severe manpower crisis. Out of 835 sanctioned posts in the department, a staggering 661 positions—nearly 79 percent—are currently lying vacant, leaving the fire safety of a population exceeding 25 lakh on the shoulders of just 174 active personnel.

The severity of this staffing deficit was exposed during Sunday's major fire at Raheja Complex, where the Thane Fire Brigade was forced to call in additional personnel and resources from Mumbai to bring the blaze under control. Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde summoned Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to the site. While similar staffing concerns had been raised after a previous fire in Mumbra, the latest incident has once again highlighted deep-rooted flaws in the city's fire response preparedness.

Operational efficiency across Thane’s 14 fire stations has been severely compromised due to acute staff shortages. Even the crucial post of Chief Fire Officer has remained vacant for a prolonged period, forcing Deputy Fire Officers to shoulder additional responsibilities. Officials and observers fear that this leadership and manpower vacuum could severely impact the department's response capabilities during large-scale emergencies.

Despite the urgent need, recruitment efforts remain stalled due to administrative hurdles. The Thane Municipal Corporation had initiated recruitment for 601 vacant posts—including 361 firefighters, 13 assistant firemen, and 207 drivers and machine operators—alongside a proposed recruitment for 107 engineering-cadre posts. However, even after application amendments, fresh opportunities for candidates, and the completion of scrutiny, the appointment process has failed to move forward, leaving existing personnel under immense workload pressure.

Addressing the crisis, In-charge Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke acknowledged the acute shortage of staff, stating that emergency situations are currently being managed using whatever limited resources are available. Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner Dr. Nitin Bodade maintained that the recruitment process is underway and claimed that nearly 600 personnel are expected to join the service by the end of the year, noting that results have been delayed despite the completion of advertisements and examinations.

The situation has also drawn sharp criticism from local leadership regarding urban safety planning. Expressing concern over the glaring disparity between rapid vertical growth and stagnant safety infrastructure, BJP corporator Manohar Dumbare questioned the administrative delay, asking, "When buildings taller than 50 storeys are being constructed in the city, why are such a large number of posts vacant in the fire department? There is a need to think about this."