Mumbai On Verge Of Water Crisis? City's 7 Lakes Record Lowest Water Stock In 8 Years; BMC Audit Finds Near-Doubling Of Evaporation Losses | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai could face mounting water supply concerns in the coming months, with the combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city dropping to 84.35 per cent as of just the start of November. The level is the lowest recorded on the same date in the past eight years, raising concerns over the city's water availability even before the onset of summer.

BMC Audit Reveals Increased Evaporation Losses

The situation has been compounded by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) audit, which found that water loss due to evaporation at three of the city's reservoirs during October was nearly double, or more, than the corresponding period last year.

Mumbai Lake Levels Decline Sharply

According to a report by Marathi news portal SaamTV citing the latest figures, the seven lakes held around 12.20 lakh million litres of water on November 3. In comparison, the combined stock stood at 95.67 per cent on the same date last year, 93.75 per cent in 2024 and 89.46 per cent in 2023. The current level is lower than all corresponding figures recorded over the past seven years, with the exception of 2018, when the stock stood at 79.63 per cent.

As per the November 3 figures, Bhatsa reservoir is at 88.37 per cent of its capacity, Upper Vaitarna at 94.87 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 80.84 per cent, Modak Sagar at 49.02 per cent, Tansa at 81.84 per cent, Vihar at 99.95 per cent and Tulsi at 97.09 per cent.

Evaporation Losses Affect Key Reservoirs

The BMC audit examined evaporation-related losses at Tansa, Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna lakes. It found that the volume of water lost through evaporation in October had increased substantially compared with October last year.

The individual reservoir levels also reflect the decline. Modak Sagar, which is one of the key sources of water supply for Mumbai, currently has around 49.02 per cent of its storage capacity filled, against 84 per cent on the corresponding date last year. Tansa is at 81.84 per cent, compared with 95.92 per cent a year ago. Middle Vaitarna has 80.84 per cent water stock.

El Nino Raises Monsoon Concerns

The possibility of an El Nino effect has added to concerns, as it could affect the prospects of replenishment during the next monsoon. With the city already implementing a 10 per cent water cut, a delayed or deficient monsoon could put further pressure on the supply situation and lead to additional restrictions.

While the current stock does not by itself establish that Mumbai is heading towards an immediate water shortage, the decline and higher evaporation losses have raised questions over how comfortably the city can manage its supply through the coming summer months.

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