Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury To Touch 36°C Today As Smog Persists; Minimum Temperature Likely To Drop To 20°C, AQI Stays Poor | Screengrab/ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to dry weather and mild winds on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mist or fog during the morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C, while the morning temperature was recorded at 27°C.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Smog Engulfs City, Blurs Skyline

Despite the relatively clear weather, a layer of smog continued to hang over several parts of the city. Visuals from Bandra showed the skyline partially obscured by haze, highlighting persistent air-quality concerns. Mumbai has been witnessing hazy conditions for the past few weeks, with pollution levels remaining elevated despite spells of unseasonal rainfall.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, generally clear skies are likely to prevail across Mumbai through the week. While daytime temperatures may climb to around 36°C, minimum temperatures are expected to gradually fall, with the mercury likely to touch 20°C. The dip could bring some relief during the early morning hours.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 173 on Thursday morning, placing the city in the Poor category under the classification followed by AQI.in. Persistent haze and elevated pollution readings continue to remain a concern for residents.

As per AQI.in's classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as Good, while 51–100 fall under the Satisfactory or Moderate range, depending on the classification system. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as Poor, 201–300 as Very Poor, and readings above 300 as Severe.

The deterioration in air quality during the Diwali period has been attributed largely to firecracker emissions. Although rocket firecrackers were banned in Mumbai and Thane midway through the festival following an increase in fire incidents in high-rise buildings, fireworks continued to be burst in several interior parts of Maharashtra, adding to pollution concerns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/