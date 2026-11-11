Mumbai's AQI Stays Moderate During Diwali As Pimpri-Chinchwad Records Worst Pollution In Maharashtra

Low visibility at Dadar as haze envelopes the city skyline on Wednesday | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: Amid the bursting of firecrackers, the five-day Diwali festival ended on Wednesday, and Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 137, with two stations (Malad West and Navy Nagar-Colaba) recording AQI levels above 200.

However, this Diwali season, Mumbai's poorest AQI was recorded at 172 on November 9, and the city escaped being listed among those with the worst air quality in the state, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Across Maharashtra, among the top cities, Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded the worst AQI at 301 ('Very Poor' category), followed by Nanded at 300, Pune at 292, Malegaon at 278, Nagpur at 268 and Nashik at 232, which falls in the 'Poor' category. Meanwhile, Mumbai and its Metropolitan Region remained in the 'Moderate' category. Thane recorded the poorest AQI at 145 and Navi Mumbai at 160.

Firecrackers And Air Quality

The primary reason for the plummeting air quality during Diwali is the bursting of firecrackers. Although rockets were banned in cities like Mumbai and Thane midway through the festival due to an increased number of fire incidents in high-rises, they continued to be burst in the interiors of the state.

Officials attributed Mumbai's AQI remaining in the moderate category to the civic body's action plan against air pollution and enforcement measures.

Meanwhile, during his media interaction on the occasion of Diwali, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed concern over air pollution in Mumbai and said that while infrastructure development was important, the government was working on formulating standard operating procedures followed internationally to maintain AQI. He also expressed concern over the increased number of fire incidents during the festival.

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AQI In Maharashtra Cities

AQI on November 9 (Laxmi Pujan day) in Maharashtra cities, as per CPCB:

Mumbai – 172

Navi Mumbai – 160

Thane – 145

Pune – 292

Pimpri-Chinchwad – 301

Nashik – 232

Nagpur – 268

Nanded – 300

Malegaon – 278

Parbhani – 248

Jalna – 292

Akola – 224

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