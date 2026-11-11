Mumbai Weather Update: Mercury To Touch 34°C Today; IMD Forecasts Drop In Minimum Temperature, AQI Stays Poor

Mumbai Weather Update | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to dry weather and mild winds on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mist or fog during the morning hours, followed by mainly clear skies. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27°C.

Smog Persists Throughout City

Despite the relatively clear weather, a layer of smog continued to hang over parts of the city. Visuals from Bandra showed the skyline partially obscured by haze, highlighting the persistent air-quality concerns. Mumbai has been witnessing hazy conditions for the past few weeks, with pollution levels remaining elevated despite spells of unseasonal rainfall.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, generally clear skies are likely to prevail across Mumbai through the week. While daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 34°C, the weather department has indicated a drop in minimum temperatures with mercury reaching upto 18°C, bringing some relief during the early morning hours.

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 135 on Wednesday morning, keeping the city in the Poor category under the classification followed by AQI.in. The persistent haze and elevated pollution readings continue to remain a concern for residents.

As per AQI.in's classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as Good, while 51–100 fall under the Satisfactory or Moderate range, depending on the classification system. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as Poor, 201–300 as Very Poor, and readings above 300 as Severe.

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