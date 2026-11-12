FPJ Exclusive | 'It Feels Very Special': Vaishnavi Adkar Reflects On Historic WTA Chennai Open Run After Finishing Runner-Up With Rutuja Bhosale

Vaishnavi Adkar/Instagram

Indian tennis players Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar finished runners-up at the WTA Chennai Open after suffering a defeat in the women's doubles final. The Indian duo went down 6-2, 6-0 against Switzerland's Naima Karamoko and Simona Waltert, missing out on the title. Despite the disappointing result in the summit clash, it was a memorable week for Adkar, who achieved significant milestones on home soil.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Adkar expressed her happiness at reaching her first WTA doubles final and securing her maiden WTA Tour-level singles victory in Chennai. The Indian youngster described the tournament as a special experience, highlighting the confidence she gained from competing against quality opponents throughout the week.

"It feels very special to have made my first WTA doubles final here and also getting my first WTA tour level win in singles in Chennai. It was a tough but a positive week overall," Adkar told The Free Press Journal.

The 21-year-old also spoke about sharing the court with Bhosale, describing her compatriot as one of her closest friends on the tour. The partnership proved encouraging for the Indian pair, who battled through a physically demanding week to reach the championship match. Although they could not overcome the Swiss combination in the final, Adkar took pride in their overall campaign.

"It's always fun sharing the court with Rutuja as she's one of my closest friends on the tour. It was a very physically demanding week, but I'm really proud that we pushed our limits to get to the finals and finishing as finalists," she added.

Adkar also acknowledged the contribution of her support team and the Chennai crowd, whose encouragement made the tournament even more memorable. The Indian expressed gratitude towards everyone who stood by her throughout the competition and credited the atmosphere at the venue for adding to the experience.

"I am really grateful to my team for supporting me throughout. Chennai has been amazing, the crowd and the atmosphere made this week even more memorable. This week has definitely given me a lot of confidence to take forward," she concluded.

While the 6-2, 6-0 defeat against Karamoko and Waltert meant that Bhosale and Adkar had to settle for the runners-up trophy, the campaign marked an important step forward for the Indian youngster. With her first WTA doubles final appearance and maiden WTA Tour-level singles win coming in the same tournament, Adkar will look to carry the confidence and momentum from Chennai into her upcoming assignments.

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