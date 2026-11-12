Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump In Hot Red Dress Worth ₹2.68 Lakh On Koffee With Karan 9 With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump In Hot Red Dress Worth ₹2.68 Lakh On Koffee With Karan 9 |

Expecting their second child, celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. While their candid conversations and adorable chemistry made for an entertaining watch, their fashion choices were equally hard to miss.

Kiara turned heads in a striking red dress that beautifully highlighted her baby bump, while Sidharth and host Karan Johar brought their own distinct style to the episode.

Kiara Advani's Red Crystal-Embellished Dress Worth ₹2.68 Lakh

Kiara opted for a bold hot-red midi dress that combined a contemporary silhouette with statement detailing. The Crystal Star And Scarf Midi Dress, priced at ₹2,68,800, features a ruched design with an asymmetric hemline that adds movement to the outfit.

A scarf detail around the neckline falls elegantly at the back, lending the dress a dramatic touch. However, the standout element is the crystal-embroidered silver star embellishment placed at the hip. The dress is finished with a concealed zip closure at the back. The vibrant red hue and figure-skimming silhouette made it a striking choice for the appearance.

Sidharth Malhotra's Artisanal Ivory Suit

Sidharth kept his look sophisticated in a double-breasted cashmere suit in an ivory-beige shade. What made the ensemble interesting was its expressive artisanal tie-dye treatment, which added texture and character to the otherwise classic tailoring. The actor's understated styling complemented Kiara's bold red outfit without competing with it.

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Karan Johar's All-Black Casablanca Look

Host Karan Johar also made a fashion statement in an ensemble from French label Casablanca. He chose an all-black outfit featuring a white shirt layered under a black coat, paired with matching trousers. An Hermès Kelly Depeches accessory completed the look, adding a touch of understated luxury. Together, the trio brought a mix of bold glamour, contemporary tailoring and classic sophistication to the Koffee couch.

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