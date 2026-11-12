Kavya Maran And Anirudh Serve Couple Goals In Tarun Tahiliani Ensembles In Dreamy Greece Wedding |

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have become the talk of social media after glimpses from their dreamy destination wedding in Greece surfaced online. Surrounded by a picturesque coastal setting, the couple celebrated their big day in the presence of close family members and loved ones.

For the wedding ceremony, Kavya and Anirudh embraced a romantic colour palette of blush pink and ivory, with both looks designed by celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani. Their ensembles struck a balance between traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes.

Kavya Maran's Dreamy Blush Pink Bridal Lehenga

Kavya looked radiant in a blush-pink lehenga featuring elaborate three-dimensional floral embroidery across the ensemble. The tone-on-tone detailing gave the outfit a delicate, textured appearance, while sequins, beads and shimmering accents added to its festive appeal. Her fitted, short-sleeved blouse complemented the voluminous floor-length skirt, creating an elegant bridal silhouette that felt both traditional and modern.

Anirudh complemented his bride in an ivory-beige traditional outfit. He wore a blush-pink silk shirt with a matching veshti, layered with an intricately embroidered jacket. Detailed threadwork and traditional motifs brought richness to the otherwise understated ensemble, while the draping at the waist added a refined finish.

Kavya And Anirudh's second look from the wedding

The couple also made a statement in a completely different set of outfits. Kavya switched to a striking two-piece ensemble featuring a sleeveless, corset-style top adorned with intricate embroidery, metallic accents and beadwork in champagne, silver and muted rose-gold tones. Beaded tassels extending towards the waist added movement to the structured bodice.

Anirudh, meanwhile, opted for a more relaxed and eclectic aesthetic. His ivory jacket stood out with tropical-inspired prints featuring palm trees, foliage and landscape motifs in shades of olive green, chocolate brown and black. He layered it over an open-neck brown shirt and completed the look with loose dark-brown trousers, tinted sunglasses, a delicate necklace and black shoes.

The intimate wedding was attended by several familiar faces, including Anirudh's uncle and superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.