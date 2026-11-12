Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Twins At Dubai Event, Flaunt Luxury Wristwatches Worth Over ₹7 Cr | WATCH |

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made a stylish appearance together at the grand launch of Shahrukhz Residences in Dubai on November 11. While the power couple turned heads by coordinating in elegant all-black outfits, their choice of wristwatches became another talking point. The duo were spotted wearing luxury Patek Philippe timepieces with a combined market value of approximately ₹7.30 crore.

The event marked the launch of Shahrukhz Residences, a 56-storey luxury waterfront tower at Dubai Maritime City, named after the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh Khan attended the occasion with Gauri, who was involved in designing the project's penthouses.

Shah Rukh Khan's Patek Philippe Watch Worth ₹5.10 Crore

For the occasion, Shah Rukh opted for a black jacket paired with matching trousers. However, his wrist accessory was the real luxury statement. The actor reportedly wore the Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010, a platinum timepiece featuring baguette-cut sapphires and a striking blue dial. Its perpetual calendar chronograph movement adds to its appeal among collectors. The watch's reported market price is approximately ₹5.10 crore.

Gauri Khan's Diamond-Studded Patek Philippe Worth ₹2.20 Crore

Gauri complemented her husband's look in a stunning black gown. She reportedly accessorised with the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce 5072R-001, featuring a rose-gold case, beige mother-of-pearl dial and diamond-set bezel. Combining delicate detailing with fine Swiss watchmaking, the timepiece carries an estimated market price of ₹2.20 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan Dances To 'King' Song At Dubai Launch

Apart from their coordinated outfits and extravagant watches, Shah Rukh also entertained guests with his trademark charm. He engaged in playful banter with Karan Johar, spoke emotionally about his dream of owning a home and even danced to 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from his upcoming film King.