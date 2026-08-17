FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'BJP Rejigs Organisational Setup, An App That Detects Potholes!'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Income Tax Office In Churchgate, Fire Brigade Launches Major Rescue Operation To Evacuate Stranded Employees | Video

A fire broke out in the basement of Aaykar Bhavan, the Income Tax Office in Mumbai’s Churchgate, around 2 pm on Monday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade launched firefighting and evacuation operations after employees were stranded on upper floors. Firefighters used ladders to rescue people through windows. No injuries have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire remains unknown. (Read more...)

2. BJP Organisational Overhaul: Vasundhara Raje Appointed National Vice President, Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde Named General Secretaries

Vasundhara Raje has been appointed National Vice President for Rajasthan, and Smriti Irani has been named National General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh, which is poll-bound in 2027. (Read more...)

BJP chief Nitin Nibin announces names of new office bearers.



Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq… pic.twitter.com/dnPE95CDVY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

3. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets PM Modi In New Delhi, Discusses Development Schemes & Key Projects

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and discussed major development projects underway in the state. Fadnavis said he briefed Modi on various projects and schemes being implemented in coordination with the Centre. Sharing pictures from the meeting on X, he thanked the PM for his “invaluable guidance” and strong support to Maharashtra. (Read more...)

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets PM Modi In New Delhi, Discusses Development Schemes & Key Projects | PTI

4. Maharashtra Govt Appoints Bharat Gogawale As Raigad Guardian Minister; Girish Mahajan Gets Nashik

Maharashtra government has appointed Bharat Gogawale as Raigad's guardian minister and Girish Mahajan as Nashik's guardian minister. The appointments end a prolonged political tussle over the two districts. Gogawale had reportedly sought the Raigad post for several years, while NCP minister Aditi Tatkare earlier held the district's guardianship. (Read more...)

Maharashtra Govt Appoints Bharat Gogawale As Raigad Guardian Minister; Girish Mahajan Gets Nashik | Screenshot

5. Govt To Announce High-Level Committee On Banks This Month, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will soon announce the members of a high-level banking committee, likely this month. Proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27, the panel will examine how banks can support India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 goals. Sitharaman said reforms can move quickly after its recommendations. (Read more...)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | PIB

6. 'Sirf Photograph Ke Liye...': Viral Video Shows Angry Kapil Dev Scolding School Authorities During Independence Day Function

Former India captain Kapil Dev has lashed out at school authorities over the lack of systems while attending an Independence Day event. Kapil, clearly miffed, stated, "Mere ko bata dete ki yeh sirf photograph ke liye aana hai, to main alag se time deta" in a video doing the rounds on social media. (Read more...)

Kapil Dev paaji reportedly got Furious. He was called at independence day celebration in a school where there was no fan and proper arrangements.



No proper timings and schedule. He had to wait a long and nothing was organized.



People reportedly was just having photoshoot and… pic.twitter.com/MaASjIWQUR — Sunil Gavaskar (@virender_swag) August 16, 2026

7. An App That Detects Potholes? Bengaluru Engineer Gaurav Sen Builds AI Tool That Also Identifies Contractors Responsible For Fixing Them

Bengaluru engineer Gaurav Sen has allegedly built an AI-powered system that detects potholes from dashcam footage and maps them to government road contracts. Using GPS and an accelerometer, the system identifies potholes and matches their locations with around 2,900 contracts to reveal the contractor, tender number and government officer overseeing the road work. (Read more...)

8. 'No Exactly Upwas Ka Khana': McDonald's Shravan Special Menu With Burgers, Fries & Chocolate Shake Leaves Internet Divided

Global fast-food chain McDonald’s has introduced a Shravan Special menu, offering a selection of vegetarian and no-onion, no-garlic options for customers observing the month. (Read more...)

First in my bloodline to see McDonald's selling upvaas ka khaana 😭 pic.twitter.com/jSJ8Uo5WSe — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) August 17, 2026

9. Viral Video Shows Horse Running Loose On Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, NHAI Team Chases It For 7 Km

The now viral video shows horse galloping amid traffic as NHAI personnel try to drive it off the high-speed carriageway, raising questions over stray animal safety measures. (Read more...)

10. Amitabh Bachchan Leases 3 Floors Of Mumbai Property For ₹33 Lakh A Month; 5-Year Deal Worth ₹21.88 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan has leased three floors of the Signature building in Mumbai’s Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ for Rs 33 lakh a month. The five-year lease covers around 8,428 sq ft and began on August 15, 2026. The deal is worth an estimated Rs 21.88 crore. (Read more...)