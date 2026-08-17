BJP Organisational Overhaul: Smriti Irani Appointed National General Secretary, Vasundhara Raje Retained As Vice President

Left: Smriti Irani Right: Vasundhara Raje |

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday underwent a major organisational overhaul under its national president Nitin Nabin ahead of elections in many states. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was retained and former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been given charge of a key post.

Vasundhara Raje has been retained as National Vice President for Rajasthan, and Smriti Irani has been named National General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh, which is poll-bound in 2027.

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In the list of the BJP's national vice presidents, apart from Raje, the other big names are former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav from Delhi, Baijayant Jay Panda from Odisha, D Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Verma from Uttar Pradesh, and Sardar Manpreet Singh Badal from Punjab.

Women gain wider representation

Out of 13 national vice presidents appointed, 6 are women, indicating the party's commitment towards more representation of women in the party's organisational roles. There are also four women secretaries, and Smriti Irani is the only woman among the eight national general secretaries.

Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal have been retained as national general secretaries, while BL Santhosh remains national general secretary (organisation).

Pathak, Patra get key roles

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who switched sides from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with Raghav Chadha, has been made national secretary for Delhi. Lok Sabha MP from Puri Sambit Patra has been appointed coordinator for the northeast region.

Goyal appointed national treasurer

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed the BJP’s national treasurer, with Rajesh Mangal named national joint treasurer.

