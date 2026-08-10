Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Gets Extension; Will Smriti Irani's Show End In September? |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was originally planned as a limited series. However, the show has received multiple extensions following its strong popularity and audience response. The Smriti Irani-led reboot was earlier expected to wrap up in August, but it now appears that viewers will get to watch the show for a little longer.

Will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Wrap Up In September?

According to a report by Telly Express, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will not end in August and has received a short extension. The report suggests that the show's storyline could continue until September. However, does this mean the show will officially go off air in September? So far, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the show's final episode or its exact end date.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was originally conceived as a limited-episode series when Ektaa Kapoor announced the show's comeback in July 2025. In a note explaining why she decided to revive the iconic series after 25 years, Kapoor wrote that “Kyunki is coming back with limited episodes”, saying the revival was intended to celebrate 25 years while focusing on impact, entertainment and meaningful conversations. The reboot premiered on July 29, 2025, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir.

Most Talked About Moments Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

One of the most talked-about developments around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was the announcement of its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. The announcement initially sparked speculation that Kyunki 2 itself was coming to an end, prompting the makers and Star Plus to clarify that the original show was not being replaced or cancelled because of the spin-off. The franchise then generated further buzz with Akashdeep Saigal's return, 18 years after playing the infamous Ansh Gujral. However, he returned in a new avatar as Ansh's son, Reyansh aka Rio, rather than reprising Ansh. Another major talking point was Mihir Virani's absence from the show, with fans repeatedly demanding Amar Upadhyay's return and questioning the sudden disappearance of the iconic character.