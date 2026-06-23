Will Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 End After 10-Year Leap? Here's What We Know

Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 nearing its end? That's the question many fans are asking after reports claimed that the makers are planning a 10-year leap in the storyline. The development triggered rumours about major cast exits and a possible farewell for some characters. As speculation about the show's future gains momentum, an industry source has now reacted to the reports.

Despite the ongoing buzz, the Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay starrer continues to dominate the TRP charts. The show's successful second season has not only revived nostalgia but has also established itself as one of television's biggest successes in recent times.

Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Set To End?

Recent reports and online chatter sparked speculation that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 may conclude after completing a successful year on air. While neither the channel nor the makers have officially addressed the rumours, discussions about the show's future have intensified across social media platforms.

Adding fuel to the speculation are reports suggesting that producer Ektaa Kapoor's show is preparing for a 10-year leap. The reported time jump is expected to bring sweeping changes to the storyline and could potentially lead to the exit of several characters.

The drama within the Virani household is already at a critical stage following Rio's entry into the family narrative. If reports are to be believed, the leap will introduce a new phase in the story, bringing fresh conflicts and unexpected developments.

Which Characters Could Exit After The Leap?

As reports of the time jump continue to circulate, fans have begun sharing theories about the future of several characters. Many viewers believe the upcoming twist could mirror some of the memorable turns seen in the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

According to a report by India Forums, two important characters are expected to leave the show after the leap. However, the identities of those characters have not been revealed so far.

Speculation on social media suggests that Rio and Parth could be among those making an exit. However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding these claims.

Source Dismisses Exit Rumours

Amid growing speculation, a source dismissed reports of the show's ending while speaking exclusively to Filmibeat. "Do not believe the rumours as the cast and crew have not been informed about any development. The creative team is busy chalking out new sequences to keep the audience engaged. Don't pay heed to the conjecture."

What We Know About The Last Episode

As things stand, there is no official announcement suggesting that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is nearing its conclusion. Until Star Plus or Ektaa Kapoor issues a formal statement, reports about the show's final episode remain unconfirmed.

For now, the narrative continues to revolve around Tulsi and the Virani family, with upcoming episodes expected to deliver high-voltage drama, suspense, emotional moments, and major twists.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs every day at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.