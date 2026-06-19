Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's 10-Year Leap To Rewrite Virani Family's Fate? Exit Buzz Of Key Characters Grow Amid TRP Dip

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's 10-Year Leap To Rewrite Virani Family's Fate? |

Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is reportedly gearing up for a 10-year leap. The upcoming twist is expected to bring major changes to the storyline, with several characters likely to exit the show. Currently, the Virani family is in turmoil following Rio's entry, and the leap is said to introduce a dramatic shift in the narrative.

Amid reports of the time jump, multiple theories have been circulating online, with many viewers speculating about which characters could bid farewell to the show. Some fans even believe that history may repeat itself, much like the iconic twists seen in the original series.

According to a report by India Forums, two key characters are expected to exit Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 after the leap. However, the identities of these characters have not yet been revealed. Online speculation suggests that Rio and Parth could be the ones leaving, but there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

A user tweeted, "I know Parth’s death would be painful, but that’s one of the ways of story progression and ignite the dramatic quotient post leap! Idt any other thing left now!" Another claimed, "Omg Nandini to shoot Reyansh who will attempt to rape Vaishnavi, for revenge. Niyati will shoot Parth Both will land up in jail." However, these claims remains to be un-verified.

I know Parth’s death would be painful, but that’s one of the ways of story progression and ignite the dramatic quotient post leap! Idt any other thing left now! Makers, Channel would like to end the show at a higher TRP/viewership #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi #KSBKBT #ksbkbt2 — Shreya Saxena (@shr50188) June 19, 2026

Omg

Nandini to shoot Reyansh who will attempt to rape Vaishnavi

For revenge Niyati will shoot Parth

Both will land up in jail



Show to take 10 years' time leap. Old characters like Mihir Pari Noina Ajay Mitali will be back😱#ksbkbt2 #smritiirani #barkhabisht #amarupadhyay — Bhavika Stan (@bhavikastar) June 19, 2026

Adding to the discussion is the show's recent dip in TRP ratings. Many viewers have been expressing their disappointment over Amar Upadhyay's limited presence in the storyline, with Mihir Virani currently shown to be in the US for work. Several fans believe the absence of one of the show's most iconic characters has impacted audience engagement, as the Tulsi-Mihir dynamic remains one of the biggest attractions of the franchise. Social media has been flooded with comments demanding Mihir's return, with many hoping that Amar Upadhyay will have a more prominent role once the reported 10-year leap takes place.