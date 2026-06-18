Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 18: Damini Slaps Nandini After Her Apology; Parth Shattered By Vaishnavi & Rio Engagement

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 18 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 18: Today's episode begins with Parth declaring that he does not care whether his grandmother wants Vaishnavi and Rio to get married. As he storms off, Nandini arrives and urges Tulsi to understand her son's feelings. However, when Tulsi continues to justify Vaishnavi's marriage to Rio, Nandini accuses her of ignoring Parth's emotions.

Meanwhile, Damini steps in and asks Nandini to stop overreacting. She then taunts her, saying that it is quite normal in the Virani family for a woman to leave one Virani brother and marry another, indirectly referring to Nandini's marriages to Ansh and later Karan. Mocking her for switching between two brothers, Damini leaves Nandini furious, prompting her to slap Damini.

Tulsi is left shocked by the incident and says that such behaviour has never taken place in the Virani household. As the family members disperse, Niyati and Rio quietly celebrate the chaos unfolding inside the house.

Elsewhere, Parth vents out his frustration and injures his hand while wondering why everything is happening to him. At the same time, Damini and Gomzy begin packing their bags, regretting their decision to stay at the Virani house. Tulsi rushes in and asks them not to escalate the matter, insisting that leaving the house is not the solution. Nandini soon arrives and apologises to Damini for slapping her, saying she is ready to accept any punishment if it helps make things right.

Damini then asks if Nandini truly wants forgiveness. When Nandini agrees, Damini gets up and slaps her back, saying, "Consider it settled." Watching Tulsi remain silent, Nandini once again blames her for never taking a stand.

On the other hand, Niyati begins planning a grand wedding for Rio. However, Rio insists on keeping the ceremony simple given the tense atmosphere in the house. During their conversation, Tulsi arrives and appreciates Rio for thinking about the family's situation. She too suggests a simple function, and Niyati eventually agrees. Tulsi further assures them that Rio's grandfather will return before the wedding.

After Tulsi leaves, Niyati praises Rio's performance. Rio smirks and claims that he has learnt acting from the Viranis themselves. He then vows to create even more chaos within the family.

The next day, Vaishnavi gets ready for her engagement ceremony with Rio, while Parth sits alone with tears in his eyes. After the engagement takes place, Parth returns to his room and tries to remove the ring Vaishnavi had given him. Vaishnavi follows him and questions why he is trying to get rid of the ring if he truly feels nothing for her. Parth insists that he has no feelings left, after which Vaishnavi asks him to move on with his life.