TRP Report Week 23: Naagin 7 Sees Rise In Popularity Following Its Finale; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Drops To No. 5 Amid Amar Upadhyay's Absence

TRP Report Week 23 |

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has released its Week 23 TRP report, and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan has once again emerged as the most-watched show, retaining the top spot with its gripping storyline. Vasudha continued its impressive run, securing the second position on the ratings chart.

Tum Se Tum Tak claimed the third spot, followed by Naagin 7 at fourth place. Riding high on the buzz surrounding its recently aired finale, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama witnessed a notable rise in viewership and climbed up the TRP rankings.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which had dominated the TRP charts for several consecutive weeks, slipped to the fifth position. A section of viewers has speculated that the drop in ratings could be linked to Amar Upadhyay's absence from the ongoing storyline.

Anupamaa settled at the sixth spot this week, while Laughter Chefs 3 grabbed the seventh position. Jagadhatri followed closely at number eight. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintained a steady performance and secured the ninth place, with Udne Ki Aasha rounding off the Top 10 shows on the Week 23 TRP chart.

Week 23 TRP Report

1. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

2. Vasudha

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Naagin 7

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

6. Anupamaa

7. Laughter Chefs 3

8. Jagadhatri

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Udne Ki Aasha

Talking about the most popular actor of the week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the biggest buzz-maker on television, clinching the top spot in the latest Weekly Buzz Report. The Naagin 7 actress continued her dominance with massive social media engagement and audience discussions. Parth Samthaan followed closely in second place, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla secured the third position. Sriti Jha grabbed the fourth spot, and Namik Paul rounded off the Top 5 most buzzworthy television actors of the week.