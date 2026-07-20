Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Mihir Virani Returning Soon? Amar Upadhyay In Fee Negotiations Amid Huge Pay Gap Buzz With Smriti Irani

Mihir Virani Returning Soon? Amar Upadhyay Reportedly In Talks Over Fee For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Amid Reported HUGE Pay Gap With Smriti Irani |

It has been quite some time since Amar Upadhyay appeared on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. His prolonged absence has left viewers wondering when he will return to the show. Amid the speculation, a new report claims that the actor is currently in discussions with the makers over his remuneration. But will Amar eventually return to the show?

According to a report by Telly Parivaar, Amar is presently negotiating his fees with the makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Several reports further suggest that the negotiations are nearing completion, and the actor may soon reprise his role as Mihir Virani. However, an official confirmation regarding Amar's return is still awaited.

What Is Amar Upadhyay's Fee?

According to a report by The Times of India, Amar reportedly charges around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, making him one of the highest-paid cast members of the reboot. Meanwhile, multiple reports claim that Smriti Irani is charging approximately Rs 14 lakh per episode for the sequel.

A Reddit user also weighed in on Amar's reported absence and remuneration, writing, "Amar’s point is true he gets approx only 1.5 Lakh per episode. On the other side Smriti Irani gets approx 14 lakh per episode. Atleast Amar should get half of smriti’s around 7 lakh per episode Atleast."

So far, Amar Upadhyay has neither addressed nor reacted to the reports claiming that he is negotiating his fee with the makers or the discussions around the alleged pay disparity.

Following the 10-year leap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has shifted its focus to Tulsi's return to Shantiniketan after serving a decade in jail, only to find the Virani family torn apart by misunderstandings, power struggles and broken relationships. The current storyline revolves around Tulsi's efforts to reunite the family while dealing with Rounak's legal troubles and rising tensions within the household. The leap also brought major cast changes, with Shagun Sharma (Pari Virani) confirming her exit and several earlier characters being written out of the narrative. Meanwhile, Barkha Bisht has already returned as Noina with a twist, and reports suggest Amar Upadhyay is likely to reprise his role as Mihir once his reported fee negotiations with the makers are finalised. Actress Suvarna Jha is also expected to make a comeback as Tripti Virani, adding to the nostalgia factor of the reboot.